Caring for the vulnerable

The recent incident that happened in Bannu where two people covered a dog in the flag of a political party and shot him dead shows how cruel humans can be. The two men recorded the scene of barbarity in their mobie phones. After the video went viral on social media, the KP police took swift action and arrested the culprits. The police also acknowledged that social media users highlighted the issue. The immediate response of the police is lauded. Now the question is: what steps can we take to ensure that such incidents are not repeated? What happened in Bannu is not the first example of animal cruelty. A few days before the 2018 elections, a baby donkey was beaten and brutally tortured in Karachi. Only a few days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

It is good to know that we have a platform like social media where we can raise those matters that are mostly left unreported. It now rests with the relevant authorities to come up with animal protection laws to ensure that animals are living in a safe environment, away from abuse and torture. Exemplary punishments should be awarded to those who are behind this animal cruelty.

Ayesha Farhan

Karachi

*****

Now that the elections are over, people have shifted their attention to Eidul Azha preparations. Pakistanis will be celebrated the holy festival within the next three weeks. For now, South Asia’s biggest animal market is being set up near Karachi’s Super Highway.

Since many animals will be coming from far locations and may fall ill because of long hours of travelling, the authorities concerned should make proper arrangements for vaccination of animals.

Fizza Fatima

Karachi