Mirza’s allegation of rigging rejected

BADIN: The newly elected PPP members and leaders have rejected the allegations of Mirzas of Badin about rigging and manipulation during the polls. Mohammad Ismail Rahu, who defeated Dr Zulfikar Ali Mirza on PS 74 Badin rejected the allegations, saying the people of the district have taken revenge from the Mirza family for their massive corruption in the past many years. He also denied the claims of Dr Mirza that his supporters and voters were harassed in Matli and other areas.

Gul Mohammad Jakharani, the coordinator of PPP in Badin district, reacted strongly to the remarks of the GDA leader and asked them to review their attitude towards the people of the district. He said when Mirzas were ruling the roost in the district they instead of focusing on the real issues preferred to plunder the public and politically victimize their opponents and old PPP workers. He said likewise, Dr Fehmida Mirza is fearful of losing her NA seat in recount. Jakharani alleged that Mirzas made all efforts disturb and rig the elections.