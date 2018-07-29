Adeel, Ghazi smash tons in Academies Under-16 League

KARACHI: Adeel Meo and Ghazi Ghouri smashed centuries to lead their respective teams to victories in the Inter Academies Under-16 Cricket League.

Adeel blasted a whirlwind, unbeaten 104 off 52 balls with 19 boundaries and one six as UBLCA overwhelmed Young Fighters CA by 154 runs on their home ground.

Batting first, UBLCA piled up 242-10 in 30 overs. Apart from Adeel, Abdullah Fazal hammered 11 fours in his 67-run knock. YFCA, in reply, perished for 88 in 17.5 overs. Zayyan Khan and Hamza Khan picked up three wickets each.

Sherwani Academy thrashed MKCA by 147 runs at DHA Moin Khan Academy ground – thanks to a brilliant century by Ghazi Ghouri.

Ghazi clubbed nine boundaries and two sixes in his 92-ball knock of 119 runs. Batting first, Sherwani Academy accumulated 245 for the loss of eight wickets in 30 overs.

MKCA, in reply, were bowled out for 98 in 25 overs. As many as seven batsmen departed without scoring a single run. Qamar Yousuf fought the lone battle with an unbeaten 53 off 74 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

Customs Cricket Academy also defeated Moin Khan Cricket Academy (MKCA) by 120 runs on their home ground. Omair Khan starred in his team’s win. He scored 30 and captured four wickets for five runs in a deadly spell of six overs.