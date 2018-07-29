Upcoming govts urged to screen every Pakistani for hepatitis infections

Leading hepatologists and gastroenterologists of the country have urged the upcoming federal and provincial governments to screen every Pakistani for hepatitis B and C infections after the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Pakistan a ‘highly endemic country’ for viral hepatitis where millions of people are suffering from the disease.

“We urge the upcoming federal and provincial governments to screen every Pakistani for hepatitis B and C infections because this disease is highly endemic as per WHO standards and resulting in loss of 40,000-50,000 lives annually in the country,” said eminent gastroenterologist and president of the Pakistan Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases Society (PGLDS), Dr Sajjad Jamil, at a news briefing here on Saturday.

The news briefing in connection with World Hepatitis Day 2018 was held at Karachi Press Club (KPC), where a free screening camp for KPC members and their families was organised by the PGLDS, while a walk was arranged to create awareness about the viral hepatitis.

Liver disease specialists claimed that hepatitis B and C was “spreading like a fire” in Pakistan where, according to their estimates, around 18 to 20 million people were infected with these lethal viruses and as many as 120-150 people were dying daily due to complications of hepatitis in Pakistan.

“The global burden of hepatitis C is 71 million and over 400 million are infected with hepatitis B virus, but in Pakistan, it is estimated that around 18-20 million people are infected with these viruses. Unfortunately, only 20 per cent of these people are aware that they are infected with lethal hepatitis B and C viruses,” Dr Sajjad Jamil said.

He maintained that fortunately, the screening of the viral hepatitis was now very easy and cheap, while its treatment was also very affordable and, in some major cities, free of charge treatment was also available. “I would urge every citizen to screen himself and herself for hepatitis B and C and also get their families tested. Those who are negative should have hepatitis B vaccination, while for the Hepatitis C virus people should take precautionary measures.”

The patron of the PGLDS, Dr Shahid Ahmed, warned that hepatitis B and C could become “2nd polio for Pakistan” as no steps were being taken at the moment for its prevention and elimination, saying that due to unawareness, thousands of people were getting infected on a weekly and monthly basis.

“Thousands are becoming infected daily with hepatitis B and C on a weekly and a monthly basis while around 120-150 people are dying miserable deaths due to these diseases on a daily basis in our country which is deplorable,” he said and urged the media to give as much attention to the viral hepatitis as it gave to polio and other diseases.

Dr Shahid Ahmed maintained that hepatitis B and C were silent killers and they resulted in liver cirrhosis, chronic liver disease (CLD) and liver failure, which were hard to treat. He advised people to approach qualified gastroenterologists and hepatologists for the treatment of hepatitis instead of approaching quacks, unqualified Hakims and faith-healers.

Renowned physician Dr Lubna Kamani from Liaquat National Hospital was of the opinion that 40 per cent people were acquiring hepatitis B and C infections through infected and unscreened blood. She added that unregistered and illegal blood banks were major sources of the hepatitis B and C spread.

“Hepatitis B and C spreads through infected blood so if you require blood transfusion, it should be acquired from any reputed blood bank where they screen the blood properly by using NAT technique. Avoid using infected surgical utensils, needles and blades to get yourself protected from these dreaded viruses.”

JPMC expert Dr Nazish Butt, and Dr Arif Ahmed from Memon Hospital spoke about the free availability of hepatitis screening and treatment at their centres.