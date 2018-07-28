Illegal rehabilitation centre sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Friday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre and evacuated 215 inmates. According to a press release, during the suo moto hearing of the addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Ajmal apprised Chief Justice Saqib Nisar about the commission’s action against the centres across the province. Dr Ajmal also told about the Aamir Chishti Hospital, which had been functioning illegally without registration from the PHC and detaining inmates in subhuman conditions.

The CJ had directed the police to arrest its administrators and seal the premises. The Gujjarpura police along with PHC team and the district administration had arrested Imran Chishti, administrator of the hospital and registered an FIR.