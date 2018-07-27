Pakistan-Turkmenistan cooperation in higher education stressed

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh called for better Pakistan-Turkmenistan cooperation in higher education.

"Pakistan wants to enhance cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of education. Both of us can cooperate in the field of higher education particularly establishment of linkages in higher education institutions of the two countries, exchange of scholars and researches," he told ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov, who called on him here on Thursday. Matters of mutual interests pertaining to cooperation in the field of education were discussed during the meeting. Yusuf said Turkmenistan and Pakistan were brotherly countries and Pakistan highly valued its relations with Turkmenistan. The two agreed on the establishment of language chairs in each other’s countries.

The ambassador said Turkmenistan also wants to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields including education. He extended invitation to the minister for the participation of Pakistan’s representative in International Conference and Exhibition “Education and Sports in Prosperous Epoch of the Powerful State” to be held on November 13-14.

The ambassador was apprised that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has nominated its senior officer to participate in this international conference. Joint Educational Adviser of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Rafique Tahir was also present in the meeting.