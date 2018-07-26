Sheikh Rashid winning in NA-62

RAWALPINDI: The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is leading by wide margin against the Pakistan Muslim-League-Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Chaudhry in NA-62 constituency of Rawalpindi besides other political opponents.

Till the latest results from 80 percent polling stations, Sheikh Rashid has leading by wide margin of more than 12,000 votes against Daniyal Chaudhry. The win of the AML chief against the PML-N candidates in the elections was widely expected and predicted from the time Daniyal Chaudhry was awarded ticket by party leadership to contest elections against Sheikh Rashid. Still, Sheikh Rashid did not take him lightly and carried a hectic election campaign in NA-62 constituency.

Daniyal Chaudhry’s father Chaudhry Tanvir is a big name in Rawalpindi Cantonment as he remained vice president of he Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and had worked effortlessly.

However, Chaudhry Tanvir fielded Daniyal Chaudhry in Rawalpindi city and that too against heavyweight like Sheikh Rashid who have also won previously from this constituency and also had the backing of the PTI.

In the 2013 general elections, Sheikh Rashid had defeated another PML-N candidate Shakeel Awan by margin of 13,000 votes.