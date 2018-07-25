Hazara politicians continue to switch loyalties for greener pastures

HARIPUR: The trend of changing loyalties continued in the Hazara division as politicians quit one political party and joined another in search of greener pastures.

A look at the list of candidates running for the seven national and 18 provincial assemblies’ seats in Hazara shows that except for a couple of politicians, the rest are the relatives of former lawmakers who changed loyalties in the past.

The new lot of politicians include the ones who have aligned themselves with small political groups locally called as ‘janbas’ and ‘dhara’.

The new lot successfully promoted dynastic politics and there is hardly any evidence that shows that political ideology of mainstream political parties was ever followed in the true sense.

Some of these political families belonged to late President Ayub Khan’s period

It was observed that in Haripur district, the Tareens, belonging to the family of military ruler Ayub Khan have a long history of being in power during the last seven decades.

Gohar Ayub Khan, the son of Ayub Khan, started his political career in 1977. He served as speaker and foreign minister.

He joined Nawaz Sharif during the days of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and stood by him till the early few months of Gen Pervez Musharraf’s regime.

Like several other politicians, he joined the PML-Q. His son Omar Ayub Khan contested the 2002 general election.

Omar Ayub won for the first time and became minister of state for finance in Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet.

Omar Ayub Khan joined PML-N before the 2013 election and was elected MNA from Haripur after a long court battle against PTI’s winner Raja Amir Zaman.

However, he joined PTI a couple of months back. His first cousins Akbar Ayub Khan and Arshad Ayub are contesting for PK-40 and PK-41 Haripur.

Late provincial minister Akhtar Nawaz Khan contested election from Haripur in independent capacity in 2002. He was made transport minister after joining the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan-Noorani.

He contested the 2008 election as independent candidate and joined the ruling Awami National Party (ANP) and remained MPA till his murder.

His brother Gohar Nawaz was elected during the by-election and later joined Qaumi Watan Party (QWP). He is now running for PK-42 as an independent candidate.

The late Akhtar Nawaz’s son Babar Nawaz Khan made his debut in the political arena during the 2013 election from PK-50, now renamed as PK-40, but lost to Akbar Ayub Khan.

He again tested his luck during the by-election in 2015 on NA-17 Haripur, on PMLN ticket and defeated PTI’s Dr Raja Amir Zaman.

Babar Nawaz is contesting again from NA-17 on PMLN ticket and challenging his former supporter, PTI’s Omar Ayub Khan.

In PK-41, Raja Faisal Zaman, the younger son of late caretaker chief minister late Raja George Sikandar Zaman is contesting on PML-N ticket for the second time.

He won the seat in 2002 for the first time and joined JI and was made sports minister, but was deprived of cabinet slot for allegedly selling his vote during Senate election. He denied the allegation and moved the court.

In PK-42 Haripur, Senator Pir Sabir Shah has fielded his paternal nephew Sahibzada Qasim Shah on PML-N ticket.

In Abbottabad, former governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan has withdrawn his son from the race after developing differences with the PML-N leadership over the award of ticket.

Sardar Mehtab could not secure ticket for his son Sardar Shehryar Khan.

Sardar Mehtab’s other son Sardar Shamoon also remained MPA.

Former federal minister Amanullah Khan Jadoon has fielded his son Ali Khan Jadoon in NA-16 but on the PTI ticket. His first cousin Inayatullah Khan is contesting for PK-39 Abbottabad on PML-N ticket.

Ali Asghar Khan, son of late Air Marshal Asghar Khan is contesting on PTI ticket from PK-36 and NA-15 Abbottabad.

Former provincial minister Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani is also PTI candidate from PK-39 for the second time. He remained MPA on PML-Q platform during 2008-13. His wife Farzana Mushtaq also served as MNA on women reserved seat on PML-Q ticket.

In Mansehra, PPP’s former provincial minister Syed Muzamal Shah has fielded his son Syed Ahmed Shah, who is contesting on PPP ticket.

From PK-31 PTI candidate Babar Saleem Swati was a strong supporter of PML-N during last election, but he is now the PTI candidate. Former MPA of PML-N Sardar Zahoor contested the 2008 election on PPP ticket. He is again contesting on PML-N ticket.

In the same constituency, PTI’s former tehsil nazim and ideologue Khurram Khan has recently joined JI and is now contesting on MMA ticket.

From PK-32 Mansehra, QWP’s former MPA Ibrar Hussain Tanoli is now a candidate of the MMA.

From PK-33, Nawabzada Farid Khan is PTI’s candidate. His father Nawabzada Salahuddin has served as MNA five times on ticket of other parties.

From PK-34, former federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, who served PML-Q for a long time as provincial president, joined PML-N during last election and is now again contesting on PML-N ticket for a provincial assembly seat.

His son Sardar Shah Jehan, who served as minister of state during 2002-2008 on PML-Q ticket, is now contesting for NA-13 on PML-N ticket.

From NA-14, retired Captain Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was a candidate on PML-N ticket but he is out of the race after being disqualified. His brother Mohammad Sajjad is now contesteting in his place for a National Assembly seat.

In Battagram, former provincial minister Yousuf Tarand has fielded his son Taj Muhammad Tarand on PTI ticket.

Former provincial minister Ayub Khan Allai’s son Prince Nawaz Khan Allai is also in the contest for National Assembly on the PTI ticket.

Former PPP MNA Mehboobullah Jan is testing his luck from the same constituency, but this time on PML-Q ticket as he is the provincial president of the party.