ITU concludes workshop

LAHORE: First of a series of workshops, designed for mobile application developers organised by MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan (MITEFP) in collaboration with Information Technology University (ITU) of Punjab and Tintash concluded here on Monday.

According to a press release, some 150 applications were received for the workshop out of which fifty were shortlisted for training. The participants were taught user interface, wire framing, prototyping and colour illustration by using sketch application. Maha Mehdi, an experienced game and app designer, conducted the workshop.

MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan Programme Manager Areej Mehdi said, “MITEFP has a strong commitment towards designers and innovators.We are grateful to Tintash for developing and teaching the module and collaborating in the future”.