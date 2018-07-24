NAB to take action against former DIG

LAHORE:The National Accountability Bureau is likely to start proceedings against former DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf as it has written a letter to Inspectors General of Police Punjab seeking details of assets and transfer postings of Haider Ashraf.

The News has learnt that office of IGP Punjab Kaleem Imam has received a letter from National Accountability Bureau seeking details of all promotions, transfer and postings of former DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf which took place in last four years along with his asset details. Moreover, it has learnt that the IGP office in response to the letter of the NAB has started collecting details of Haider Ashraf.

The letter has asked the IGP office to submit record of Haider Ashraf within a week to the bureau. It has further learnt that soon proceedings will be launched against the cop. Not only Haider Ashraf but many other top cops could also fall under the radar of anti-graft body as it has received numerous complaints against them about making assets beyond their known source of income.

Former DIG Operations Haider Ashraf who is said to be a dual national right now is on one year leave and doing an LLM degree from Canada.