Call to check rising lethal pollution

Lahore: Pollution is rapidly increasing across the globe, as a result of which, mortality rate has significantly gone up.

According to a research, around nine million people die due to air pollution. There are different kinds of pollution which cause various diseases. We all have to keep the environment clean, and individual efforts are required in this regard.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar on "Clean Air for Brain Health" jointly organised by Pakistan Society of Neurology and Research Laboratories and Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers).

The speakers were King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Muhammad Nasrullah, Pakistan Society of Neurology President Dr Muhammad Athar Javaid, Professor Dr Ahsan Numan, Pakistan Society of Neurology General Secretary Dr Muhammad Nasrullah.

Dr Nasrullah said, “Almighty Allah has blessed us with various gifts, including sunlight, fresh air and pure water.” He said people were sufferings from skin diseases and lethal diseases. Treatment of diseases is very costly. Everyone is affected by pollution, he said.

Prof Dr Muhammad Athar Javaid said that harmful particles in the air polluted the environment. There are two types of pollution; one is indoor pollution and the other is outdoor pollution. Carpet, paint, etc, are major sources of pollution. According to a study, 50 percent children die because of pneumonia which is because of indoor pollution. It is observed that majority of mothers work in kitchens while carrying their children, which is not good for the health of the children, said Athar.

There are two types of environmental pollution; one is natural and the other is caused by humans. When a forest catches fire, it causes natural pollution while the pollution caused by humans is the smoke emitting from industrial units, power plants and vehicles, he said.

A research revealed that 4.3 million people died of household pollution in 2012 and 3.7 million people died because of outdoor pollution, shared Athar. Dr Nasrullah said that, according to report of 2016, 99 per cent deaths were caused by household pollution and 89 per cent died by air pollution. Physical and brain health is affected by air pollution, said Nasrullah. Air pollution causes the diseases of Parkinson’s, paralysis and memory loss.

Dr Ahsan Numan said, “We should wear mask while going out of home. We should avoid bio-mass fuel. We should grow more plants in the country.” All stakeholders, including civil society and journalists, should come forward to reduce pollution in the country, he said.

Jang Senior Editor, Health, Education and Current Affairs Wasif Nagi said clean air was necessary for human health. Lahore's environment was clean in the Mughal Era, shared Wasif Nagi. As the population of Lahore increased, the environment of the city got polluted. The media should do programmes on health rather than giving coverage to politics all the time.

He said that it was alarming that people burn tires during protests which increased pollution. It is harmful for the health of people. He said the buildings constructed in the era of British were still durable and airy.

He said the environment was no more human-friendly. The government needs to devise new policy for the health of people in the country, he concluded. Dr Kashif Haidar Rizvi and Muhammad Ahmad Gulzar also spoke on the occasion.