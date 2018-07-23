Seven injured in Landikotal clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: Seven people were injured when two rival political groups scuffled over the issue of arranging a corner meeting in Lakhkar village in Landikotal tehsil, officials said on Sunday. The sources said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and independent candidate Shajee Gul supporters scuffled with each other in the village. They hit each other knives and fired gunshots.
