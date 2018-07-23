No seat adjustment with ANP: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: A local leader of Pakistan People’s Party and candidate for NA-26 Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Sunday dispelled the impression that his party and Awami National Party (ANP) had made seat adjustment in Nowshera.

Feroze Jamal denied a report published in The News that the local leaders of ANP and PPP were making the seat-to-seat adjustment in Nowshera against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates.

The PPP has fielded Khan Pervez Khan for NA-25 and Feroze Jamal Shah for NA-26 to contest against PTI’s Pervez Khattak and Dr Imran Khattak, respectively. The ANP has awarded tickets to its district president and former nazim Malik Juma Khan for NA-25 and Jamal Khattak for NA-26 Nowshera for July 25 polls.

Similarly, the Muttahida Majlis -e-Amal (MMA) has nominated Asif Luqman Qazi of Jamaat-e-Islami for NA-26 while Pir Zulfiqar Shah of Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl for NA-25. Feroze Jamal Shah, while denying the seat-to-seat adjustment between the ANP and PPP, claimed that his party candidates were in a better position to win the election. He said the PPP had fielded popular candidates for National Assembly and provincial assembly constituencies in the district.