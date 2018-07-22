Qaiser wins silver medal in Asian Cup Cadets

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising judoka Qaiser Khan Afridi won a silver medal in the Asian Cup Cadets in Macau on Saturday.

Qaiser had to be content with the silver medal when he went down to World No 8 Veg Zsombor of Hungary in the -90kg final.

This was the last competition of the Youth Olympics qualifiers.

Zsombor had also defeated Qaiser in the Asian Cup Cadets in Hong Kong a few days ago.

Qaiser, World No20, earlier defeated Tajikistan’s Kurbano Emomrizo, World No12, to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the pre-final, Qaiser whacked a Mongolian fighter to set up final clash with the Hungarian.

Qaiser is the first fighter of Pakistan who has claimed silver at this level.

According to Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), Qaiser will begin his international career at the junior level by featuring in the Asian Junior Judo Championships which will begin in Macau on Sunday (today).

The PJF said that Qaiser had almost qualified for the Youth Olympics 2018.

International Judo Federation (IJF) would officially unveil the list of those fighters who have made it to the Youth Olympics on August 1, the PJF said.

“If Pakistan team gets the opportunity to feature in the Asian Games the federation is confident its fighters will bring laurels for the country,” the PJF said.

PJF secretary Mansoor Khan said that the young judoka from district Khyber was very talented and a national asset.

Mansoor also said that the federation hoped Pakistani judokas would compete in the forthcoming Asian Games.

Pakistan judo team did not feature in Islamic Games, World Youth Games and Asian Martial Arts Games.

The PJF requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to hold a judo camp in Islamabad for effective preparation for the Asian Games.

Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) Executive Committee is to decide whether national judokas will participate in the Asiad.