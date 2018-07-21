Injury forces Saha out of Test series

NEW DELHI: Reports suggested that Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has a shoulder injury, which will make him miss out on action for longer than earlier anticipated.

Saha, India’s premier gloveman in Test cricket, wasn’t in the XI in the Test match against Afghanistan in June, and has since been left out of the squad for the first three Tests of the upcoming five-match series in England.

Prior to the game against Afghanistan, he featured in the Indian Premier League 2018 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but missed a set of games between May 7 and May 25, with reports suggesting that he had picked up a thumb injury.

It has since been reported that the 33-year-old wicketkeeper has a shoulder injury, with The Indian Express saying that Saha has been suffering from the problem for the last few months.

Another report in Cricinfo says that Saha will be out of action for ‘at least two months’.

With Saha missing the Test match against Afghanistan, Dinesh Karthik got a chance to play his 24th Test match, his first since January 2010 when he played in Chittagong.