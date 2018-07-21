PMSA’s first 1,500-ton multi-purpose patrol vessel commissioned

The Pakistan Maritime Security Ship KASHMIR, the first 1,500-ton and fourth in a series of six multi-purpose patrol vessels (MPVs), was commissioned on Friday at Guangzhou, China.

Secretary Defence Lt Gen Zamir Ul Hassan Shah HI(M) (retd) graced the occasion as chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman SI (M), vice chairman CSSC, president CSTC, Chairman Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard and other civilian and military dignitaries, said a press release issued by the PMSA.

The spokesman said the 94-meter MPV, PMSS KASHMIR, displaces 1,550 tons of water and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry, communication and navigational equipment. The ship is propelled by two advanced diesel engines to achieve a maximum speed of 26 knots and has an endurance of 3,500 nautical miles.

The ship is ideal platform of the PMSA, capable of undertaking multifarious missions such as surveillance and policing, anti-smuggling and anti-poaching operations, security and law enforcements patrolling in maritime zones, pollution monitoring and control and search and rescue operations while operating independently or as part of a task force in a multi-threat environment for extended duration of period at sea due to capability of replenishment and ship-borne operations.

Addressing the ceremony, the secretary defence congratulated the M/s CSTC, Haungpu Wenchong Shipyard, HQ PMSA and all stakeholders involved in the project for continuous persuasion of the project for its success.

He also highlighted the historical and time-tested relationship with our great friend, China. He emphasised the importance of this project for the maritime security of our region in general and for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in particular. He said Pakistan Maritime Security Agency was not only safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime security ably, but also playing an important role for maritime security in the regional context. He vouched that this potent platform PMSS KASHMIR would further add to the capability of the PMSA in contributing to the maritime security.

The chief Guest said that PMSS KASHMIR, as its name implies, was a symbol of our solidarity with our integral part KASHMIR. He said the people of Kashmir are engaged in a heroic struggle and continue to lay supreme sacrifices for their rights. This ship, being the largest one in PMSA fleet, has, therefore, been named KASHMIR to show our resolve towards the cause of Kashmir and solidarity with our great Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman SI (M), during his welcome address, highlighted the importance of this project in the context of the overall security paradigm of our region alongwith the PMSA’s responsibility to regulate the maritime affairs of a vast area covering approximately 295,000 sqkm stretching over 1,000km from Sir Creek in the East to the mouth of Gwatar Bay in the West.