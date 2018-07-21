Emergency response centre established for elections

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Sindh announced on Friday that it has established a control room at the Hilal-e-Ahmer House in Clifton for 24-hour emergency responses during the elections.

An official of the society said ambulances with trained paramedics, first aid kits as well as emergency response teams will be present at these control rooms. The response teams, comprising trained volunteers and staff, are put on high alert and would be available to respond to any emergency in the city as well as the rest of the province.

The official advised the general public to contact PRCS on 021-35833973 in case of any emergency, adding that they would also be in contact with other institutions and organsiations for assistance.