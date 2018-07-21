Sat July 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Emergency response centre established for elections

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Sindh announced on Friday that it has established a control room at the Hilal-e-Ahmer House in Clifton for 24-hour emergency responses during the elections.

An official of the society said ambulances with trained paramedics, first aid kits as well as emergency response teams will be present at these control rooms. The response teams, comprising trained volunteers and staff, are put on high alert and would be available to respond to any emergency in the city as well as the rest of the province.

The official advised the general public to contact PRCS on 021-35833973 in case of any emergency, adding that they would also be in contact with other institutions and organsiations for assistance.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar