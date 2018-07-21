Vote for Pakistan

A large number of people in our country believe that there is absolutely no reason to go out and cast vote. According to them, there is not a single leader who is capable of leading Pakistan to progress and prosperity. But, it is essential that people understand that now is the time to take a step. We have to vote for the unity of this nation. It is true that Pakistan has been suffering from several problems for many years now.

It has an acute shortage of water, doesn’t have good education system and lacks proper healthcare centres. In addition, the rupee fall has hit the economy hard. Even after knowing about all the problems that we are facing, if we still refuse to vote we would sadly be allowing our country to regress more. We have to realise the significance of our vote.

Ayesha Farhan

Karachi