Mind your language

The use of indecent language in the ongoing elections campaigns has disappointed a large number of people. Hurling baseless accusations at each other has, unfortunately, become a norm in our country. Such tactics don’t only damage the reputation of an individual, but it also has a negative effect on the credibility of the person who chooses to resort to abusive language to belittle his or her opponent.

The practice of tarnishing someone else’s image should be discouraged. It is important to ensure that our freedom of expression does not lead to damaging someone’s reputation.

Mushahid Naqvi

Muzaffarabad