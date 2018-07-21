No accusations

Election campaigns for the 2018 elections are in full swing. All candidates are arranging public gatherings and trying to attract maximum number of people to their gatherings. It is essential for politicians to understand the fact that people present at such events hold diverse opinion and are not necessarily registered in that constituency. But, politicians are impressed by the turn out and boast about the number of people present at their events.

On the day of polling, people cast their vote for whoever they deem fit and appropriate. In the event of losing the elections, the candidates, who were earlier taking pride in public turnout, resort to accusing opponents of rigging the elections. It will be appreciated if our seasoned politicians, in the event of defeat, accept the results and utilise the time spent out of the assembly to ponder on their mistakes, and refrain from creating havoc.

Raja ShafaatUllah

Islamabad