Hoti demands NAB probe into PTI projects

NOWSHERA: Welcoming the Peshawar High Court (PHC) direction to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti on Friday demanded Billion Tree Tsunami, Peshawar Beautification and other projects of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government.

Addressing a gathering in Manakhel ground here, Ameer Haider Hoti said that the PTI-led government had turned Peshawar into ruins in the name of BRT. He added that July 25 is the date of the defeat of Imran Khan.

Hoti said the PTI had imposed health emergency in the province but had not established a single hospital in the province. He claimed that the people of Nowshera would reject Pervez Khattak on July 25 and asked the ECP to take notice of pre-poll rigging in NA-25 and PK-63 constituencies. Hoti recalled that the ANP in its tenure had established universities, colleges, schools and hospitals all over the province.