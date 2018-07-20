Chinese president receives royal welcome in UAE

DUBAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping received a royal welcome as he arrived in Abu Dhabi to begin a historic three-day United Arab Emirates visit.

The Chinese president was met at the Presidential Airport by the UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to UAE official news agency WAM, the Chinese president was accorded an official reception ceremony at the airport where the Chinese national anthem was played and 21 artillery rounds fired to greet the Chinese president.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the state guest, expressing their happiness at his visit and hoped that it would help establish a new phase of cooperation,

While the Chinese president expressed his delight at visiting the UAE, according to the UAE official news agency WAM, he further stated that China and the UAE have had friendly relations and shares a common vision.

The UAE celebrated the arrival of the Chinese president in a special ceremony, with 12 F-16s and Mirage aircraft escorting his presidential plane after it entered the country’ airspace.

Abu Dhabi’s sky was illuminated with fireworks to celebrate the arrival of the Chinese president and flags belonging to both countries marked the state visit.

Many Pakistani analysts are also observing the Chinese president’s visit to the UAE and believe that it would create confidence between the UAE and Chinese block including Pakistan.

While talking with The News, they said that the Chinese leadership would exercise their influence to convince UAE to be close to its friendly countries.

China and the UAE have had close commercial exchanges in recent years. In 2017, bilateral trade stood at $41 billion, a 1.06 percent increase from the previous year.