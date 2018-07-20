Navy station commander meets IG

LAHORE: Station Commander Navy Lahore Dr SM Shahzad met with IGP at Central Police Office. The security situation along with other issues came under discussion during the meeting and consensus over enhancing professional cooperation between Punjab police and Pak Navy was accorded. On this occasion, Dr SM Shahzad praised different modern IT initiatives by Punjab Police and expressed that with utilisation of effective information technology Punjab Police had updated its system on modern parameters. He said the use of modern technology by Punjab Police was a bright precedent for other police forces of the country. The IG said that Punjab police with the help of modern rules of smart and community policing were engaged to maintain law and order in the province. He said in addition to mutual information sharing, training programmes for capacity building would be planned so that efficiency of the forces might be further enhanced. In the end of the meeting, the IG and Station Commander Navy Lahore Dr SM Shehzad exchanged souvenirs on behalf of their respective forces.

MEETING: Punjab Safe Cities Authority held a joint meeting with Excise and Taxation Department. The meeting was graced by Secretary Excise and Taxation, DG Excise, and Chief Operating Officer PSCA. The meeting focused on E-challaning in the city and issuance of newly designed number plates to the citizens. At this moment Secretary E&T announced imminent issuance of newly designed E&T approved number plates while the old ones remain still valid temporarily for citizen’s comfort. The latest design has built in capacity that strengthens traffic regulation and helps in monitoring, curbing and fining the violations, he added. En-route to various IC3 sections, the COO announced an E-challaning near future onset in the city. Citizens will be receiving their traffic challans tickets at their home addresses. He briefed the E&T officials on PSCA-Punjab Police ongoing crackdown cum awareness campaign against illegal, NCP or smuggled vehicles, in addition to, those with fake documentation, no or inappropriate or unauthorised number plates.

Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company on Thursday conducted a cleanliness and advocacy campaign on the premises of Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR). The activity aimed to sensitise their employees about proper waste management and cleanliness habits. Albayrak installed waste bins on the premises to encourage the usage of waste bins.

During the awareness drive, Albayrak team established an awareness camp where the employees were briefed about necessary measures for keeping their surroundings waste-free. They were also requested to dispose of garbage and leftovers in the waste bins and to disseminate this message among their fellow residents.