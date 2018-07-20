Seven varsities await VCs: HED set to start search for nine varsities VCs

LAHORE: While appointment of regular vice-chancellors (VCs) at seven different public universities of the province is still awaited, Higher Education Department (HED) is all set to start its search for VCs of nine other universities.

For the purpose, the HED Punjab has asked the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) to submit a panel for constitution of VC Search Committees for the universities.

The nine universities where the posts of VC is going to be vacant or lying vacant include University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Lahore. (term of the incumbent VC will expired on December 16, 2018), Islamia University Bahawalpur (term of the VC would expires on December 16, 2018), UET Taxila (the post fell vacant following appointment of its VC Dr Niaz Ahmad as VC of the Punjab University), Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad (term of the VC will expire on December 16, 2018), University of Gujrat (December 16, 2018), Government College for Women University, Faisalabad (September 9, 2018), Government College for Women University, Sialkot (September 11, 2018) while the remaining two universities, the University of Narowal and the University of Murree, are newly established and the government will look for the first time for their VCs. Meanwhile, sources said interviews of candidates for the posts of VC of University of Sahiwal, University of Okara and Ghazi University had been completed by the VC Search Committee.

A summary to Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi was sent for approval of VC for the University of Sahiwal with the name of Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar on top of the panel.

However, the summary was sent back with the observation that the upcoming elected government after July 25 general elections would make the appointment.

Sources said similarly the process of interview and final shortlisting of the panel of three candidates each for University of Okara and Ghazi University was complete but the HED Punjab would move the summary only after the new elected government is in place in the province.

The remaining four universities for which interviews of the shortlisted candidates are yet to be conducted by their respective VC Search Committee are: ITU, Lahore, University of Home Economics Lahore, University of Jhang and Women University Multan.