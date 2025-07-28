Pamela Anderson makes bold confession amid dating rumours with Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson spark romance rumours while promoting new film

Pamela Anderson has made a rare confession while promoting her upcoming film, The Naked Gun.

The all-new action comedy features her along with the Taken star Liam Neeson.

Both actors are promoting their new flick in full swing while making some really stunning appearances at the premieres.

Notably, Pamela has been noticed opting for a bare-faced look with no make up on at the red carpet and fans can’t stop praising her.

The 58-year-old has finally unveiled the reason for normalizing being make-up free.

In an heartbreaking confession, Anderson opened that after she lost her make-up artist Alexis Vogel, who died due to breast cancer, she decided to go skip her detailed beauty routine.

The Baywatch famed actress told Elle, “She was the best, and since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

“It’s a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing”, she said.

The statement comes after Pamela sparked dating rumours after she was spotted giving a peck on co-star Liam's cheek at the red carpet.

The Naked Gun is slated to release on August 1, 2025.