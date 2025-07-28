What did Prince William say to Chloe Kelly after historic win?

Prince William appears in good spirit at the final of the Women's Euros between Spain and England

Prince William was in good spirit as he watched the final of the Women's Euros between Spain and England in his role as patron of the Football Association.

A lipreader has made a surprising claim regarding a conversation that took place between the Prince of Wales and Chloe Kelly on camera.

The future king, who appeared to playfully tease Princess Charlotte before handing her a winners medal following England's triumph in the Euro 2025 final, had the chance to greet all the individual Lionesses and their manager during the medal and trophy presentation.

Lipreader Nicola Hickling has made interesting claims as to what Princess Kate's loving husband William said to Chloe Kelly after she scored the decisive goal in the penalty shootout.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Hickling claimed that William joked to Chloe Kelly he “knew” she would “kick it in the net” before telling her he was “so proud”.

William also reportedly told the player that he was “so glad [she] moved to Arsenal and left Man City”.

Kelly secured the Lionesses' success on Sunday night in Switzerland during the penalty shootout.

Hickling also revealed what the future King said to other members of the squad during the trophy presentation. The lipreader believes that Prince William told Wiegman he would “message her directly”.

In addition, he is thought to have offered Beth Mead his sympathies, saying: “Everyone in England hated that you missed.”

On the other hand, Kate and William's only daughter Princess Charlotte debuted a new addition to her lucky charms during the match, wearing three friendship bracelets. She donned a purple string bracelet, as well as a green and white bracelet and a pink bracelet.