IGP inaugurates tree plantation drive at CPO

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Thursday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign by planting a coconut palm tree at the Central Police Office.

Talking to media, he said that environment-friendly trees would be planted and each officer would plant at least one sapling. The IGP said that this would help reduce the effects of climate change and attract seasonal rains in the province. “Over 100,000 saplings would be planted across Sindh,” he added.

The campaign aimed to promote the concept of green police and to create awareness among the masses regarding the importance of tree plantation. The police chief informed that police lines, training colleges, headquarters and other units would be made greener as well.

IGP Saleemi urged all the citizens, welfare organisations and prominent personalities to initiate tree plantations in their respective areas. He has also issued a letter to the senior officials of his department to initiate tree plantation campaigns in their offices, police lines and other units. He warned that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.