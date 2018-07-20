The rupee had a great fall

The dwindling Pakistani rupee is the result of ill-thought-out monetary policies. The country’s history is filled with the horrendous tales of tax evasions, money laundering, mega corruption scams and large-scale cash embezzlement. The uneven distribution of wealth widened the gap between the rich and the poor. At the moment, the rich live a luxurious and lavish lifestyle whereas the poor find it an arduous task to make ends meet. Even the underprivileged are denied the basic amenities of life including healthcare, education, proper shelter and clean drinking water. Across-the-board accountability is the only answer to all our economic woes. We will have to do away with the malpractices of cronyism, nepotism and favouritism sooner than later. We are in a dire need of an able, competent and honest leadership which could steer the country towards the path of progress and prosperity.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali