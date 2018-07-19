Indians can destabilise Pakistan on polling day: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Rehman Malik Wednesday warned that Indians could move to destabilise Pakistan on the polling day, July 25, regretting that already the election campaign was no more peaceful.

Talking to media persons here outside the Election Commission after meeting Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza, Senator Malik said that a foolproof security plan with regards to the elections would be unveiled shortly. He proposed that in future, before selection of candidates, DNA tests of the aspirants be carried out to see were there any drug users, who, if selected and got elected, could start drug business after coming to the legislature.

About PTI candidate and former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak’s ‘remark’ about PPP, Senator chairman Malik charged that he (Khattak), perhaps, had no idea what he was saying and in what condition was he.

“Use of foul language against the PPP by the opponents is like abusing entire Pakistan,” he asserted.

Malik Rehman claimed that on behalf of Daesh, it was being conveyed to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP that it should not hold public meetings, saying Daesh was deciding, who could hold poll meetings who could not. He also complained that while the political rivals were carrying out election campaign, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was being impeded from holding public meeting in Peshawar.

“Daesh is growing by each day in Pakistan; back in 2014, I had claimed that al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and other terrorists outfits are getting united and establishing Daesh but rather to take action, the then PML-N government remained in state of denial and as a result, today every incident of ISIS is being claimed by Daesh,” he lamented.

He said, “Till we do not smash the heads of all banned outfits, peace in Pakistan will remain a dream. All terrorists are hiding in Afghanistan supplying death to us.”

The Senate chairman said if India could resort to break-up of Pakistan, then it could again move to destabilise the country on the occasion of polling on July 25. He said that India was behind Daesh and other banned outfits and added peace could be established in Pakistan only after crushing the head of Daesh.

About his meeting with the chief election commissioner, Senate chairman said that the objective was exchange of views on security issues, mainly with regards to the upcoming elections. He said that the election commission enjoyed full support of Parliament and the Senate Committee on Interior, and it was of paramount importance to make the poll process secure. In the context of the Wednesday’s meeting with the chief election commissioner, the Senate Committee on Interior would have an important meeting Thursday, and the Ministry of Defence would also give briefing on security. He lamented that the poll campaign was no more secure after the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour, Siraj Raisani and hundreds of other innocent Pakistanis. Malik was of the view that apparently the chances of rigging in elections appeared slim.