Women urged to report WC assault cases

PARIS: French officials on Wednesday urged women to report any cases of sexual assault during the celebrations of France’s World Cup win, after dozens of accounts by victims emerged on social media.

“These cases must be brought to our attention so that investigations can be carried out,” Paris police chief Michel Delpuech said. “Our services will obviously pursue any aggressors without fail if they are identified,” he said.

He recounted sexual assaults during other World Cup matches or at the team’s victory parade in the Champs Elysees avenue on Monday. Two people have been detained over suspected sexual assaults in Paris, including a minor, a judicial source told AFP. It remained unclear, however, if there was an increase in the number of assaults linked to the World Cup crowds. According to the interior ministry, the number of rape claims filed with the Paris police on Monday was half the number reported on the same date last year. No increases in claims were noted in any other large cities, it added. France’s Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa has also urged victims to come forward, saying on Twitter on Tuesday. Rights activists noted that assault risks rise for women at nearly every big festival or street party, in particular when alcohol is flowing freely.