Saudi envoy promises further support to IIU

Islamabad : Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki has promised further support for the International Islamic University (IIU).

"We will continue providing full support to the Islamic University for its projects. At the same time, we wish to see it do joint ventures with Saudi universities," the Saudi ambassador told IIU president Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, who called on him in his office here.

The two agreed on efforts to increase Saudi-IIU support and cooperation in the field of education, saying it will further enhance ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Dr Al-Draiweesh said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had exemplary relations and the establishment of the IIU was a clear indication of it.

He said the university was striving to hold joint ventures with the Saudi varsities to address the contemporary issues and challenges.

The IIU president said the university would keep playing its role in the dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

He said the university strove to build bridges between traditional knowledge and the latest technologies and pay equal attention to the Islamic heritage and engineering and technology, which was need of the time as it helped prevent the clash of civilisations through the rejection of extremism, prejudice and terrorism in light of divine teachings.