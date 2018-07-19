Asim, Tayyab crash out of Malaysian Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players Asim Khan and Tayyab Aslam crashed out of the $35,000 Malaysian Open at Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre, Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.
Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia defeated Asim 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6 in 50 minutes and Victor Crouin of France overpowered Tayyab 4-11, 11-7, 11-9, 12-14, 11-7 in 76 minutes in the qualifying finals.
Earlier, Tayyab beat Addeen Idrakie of Malaysia 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 and Asim won against Adrian Leanza of USA 12-10, 11-7, 11-8 in the first qualifying round.
