Shoaib, Osama and Saqib move into third round

KARACHI: M Shoaib, Osama Khan and Saqib Umar Hayat moved into the third round of under-18 singles in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Shoaib beat Rayyan Jawad 6-2, 6-2, Osama thrashed Ahsan Siddiqu 6-2, 6-0, and Saqib defeated Nadir Bachini 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. Aqeel Khan got walkover against Munir Ashiq from Lahore; Saqib Umer from KPK defeated compatriot Tahirullah Khan 6-3, 6-3; Zeeshan Ashraf from Faisalabad overpowered Moosa Chodhry from Islamabad 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

M Dada beat Ikramullah from KPK 6-3, 6-2; Hira Ashiq from Lahore defeated Mustafa Burney 6-2, 6-1; Farhan Altaf thrashed Naresh Das 6-0, 6-1; and Yasir Khan smashed Nadir from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-2.

Waqas Malik beat Sheerz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-1; M Nouman Aftab defeated Hasan Khan 6-2, 6-2, M Shoaib from KPK won against Osama khan 6-2, 6-0; and Shakirullah Khan from KPk defeated Asadullah 6-3, 6-4.

Izhar Ahmed had earlier beaten S M Oanuddin 7-5, 6-4 and Zubair Raja overpowered Danish Waheed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

Meanwhile Ibrahim Khan thrashed Hasan Mashadi 6-0, 6-0 and Ashar Mir defeated Ahsan Sadiq 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of under-16 singles. In the first round of under-12 singles, Yousuf Haleem beat Abdullah Imran 8-1, Aisam Malik overcame Ibrahim Qureshi 8-4, and Hasan Jamal defeated Kashan Tariq 8-1.

The results of the first round of under-10 singles were: Hamza Roman beat Hani Ali 8-0, Sabrina Khan beat M Humayal 8-1, Ismail Aftab beat Muzamil Qureshi 8-0, Ibrahim Qureshi beat Burhanuddin 8-1, Duraf Das beat Ahsan Ahmed 8-6, and Zain Ehtisham beat M Yahya 8-0.