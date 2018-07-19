Shoaib, Osama and Saqib move into third round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: M Shoaib, Osama Khan and Saqib Umar Hayat moved into the third round of under-18 singles in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.
Shoaib beat Rayyan Jawad 6-2, 6-2, Osama thrashed Ahsan Siddiqu 6-2, 6-0, and Saqib defeated Nadir Bachini 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. Aqeel Khan got walkover against Munir Ashiq from Lahore; Saqib Umer from KPK defeated compatriot Tahirullah Khan 6-3, 6-3; Zeeshan Ashraf from Faisalabad overpowered Moosa Chodhry from Islamabad 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
M Dada beat Ikramullah from KPK 6-3, 6-2; Hira Ashiq from Lahore defeated Mustafa Burney 6-2, 6-1; Farhan Altaf thrashed Naresh Das 6-0, 6-1; and Yasir Khan smashed Nadir from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-2.
Waqas Malik beat Sheerz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-1; M Nouman Aftab defeated Hasan Khan 6-2, 6-2, M Shoaib from KPK won against Osama khan 6-2, 6-0; and Shakirullah Khan from KPk defeated Asadullah 6-3, 6-4.
Izhar Ahmed had earlier beaten S M Oanuddin 7-5, 6-4 and Zubair Raja overpowered Danish Waheed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.
Meanwhile Ibrahim Khan thrashed Hasan Mashadi 6-0, 6-0 and Ashar Mir defeated Ahsan Sadiq 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of under-16 singles. In the first round of under-12 singles, Yousuf Haleem beat Abdullah Imran 8-1, Aisam Malik overcame Ibrahim Qureshi 8-4, and Hasan Jamal defeated Kashan Tariq 8-1.
The results of the first round of under-10 singles were: Hamza Roman beat Hani Ali 8-0, Sabrina Khan beat M Humayal 8-1, Ismail Aftab beat Muzamil Qureshi 8-0, Ibrahim Qureshi beat Burhanuddin 8-1, Duraf Das beat Ahsan Ahmed 8-6, and Zain Ehtisham beat M Yahya 8-0.
KARACHI: M Shoaib, Osama Khan and Saqib Umar Hayat moved into the third round of under-18 singles in the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial National Tennis Championship at Karachi Gymkhana on Wednesday.
Shoaib beat Rayyan Jawad 6-2, 6-2, Osama thrashed Ahsan Siddiqu 6-2, 6-0, and Saqib defeated Nadir Bachini 6-3, 6-1 in the second round. Aqeel Khan got walkover against Munir Ashiq from Lahore; Saqib Umer from KPK defeated compatriot Tahirullah Khan 6-3, 6-3; Zeeshan Ashraf from Faisalabad overpowered Moosa Chodhry from Islamabad 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
M Dada beat Ikramullah from KPK 6-3, 6-2; Hira Ashiq from Lahore defeated Mustafa Burney 6-2, 6-1; Farhan Altaf thrashed Naresh Das 6-0, 6-1; and Yasir Khan smashed Nadir from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-2.
Waqas Malik beat Sheerz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-1, 6-1; M Nouman Aftab defeated Hasan Khan 6-2, 6-2, M Shoaib from KPK won against Osama khan 6-2, 6-0; and Shakirullah Khan from KPk defeated Asadullah 6-3, 6-4.
Izhar Ahmed had earlier beaten S M Oanuddin 7-5, 6-4 and Zubair Raja overpowered Danish Waheed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.
Meanwhile Ibrahim Khan thrashed Hasan Mashadi 6-0, 6-0 and Ashar Mir defeated Ahsan Sadiq 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of under-16 singles. In the first round of under-12 singles, Yousuf Haleem beat Abdullah Imran 8-1, Aisam Malik overcame Ibrahim Qureshi 8-4, and Hasan Jamal defeated Kashan Tariq 8-1.
The results of the first round of under-10 singles were: Hamza Roman beat Hani Ali 8-0, Sabrina Khan beat M Humayal 8-1, Ismail Aftab beat Muzamil Qureshi 8-0, Ibrahim Qureshi beat Burhanuddin 8-1, Duraf Das beat Ahsan Ahmed 8-6, and Zain Ehtisham beat M Yahya 8-0.
Comments