IHK ex-CM Farooq Abdullah chargesheeted for Rs430m fraud

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against former chief minister of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and three others for alleged fraudulent withdrawals of Rs43 crore between 2002 and 2012 out of Rs112 crore given to the state cricket association, reported Indian media.

The CBI has said that the funds were misappropriated through bogus bank accounts. Abdullah was president of the J&K Cricket Association when the irregularities were noticed in the state cricket body.

The CBI probe found that Rs43 crore was siphoned off by the accused persons, including Abdullah, who allegedly connived with others for personal gain. Abdullah was questioned by CBI during the probe on Monday.

Among those named in the chargesheet include then JKCA general secretary Mohammad Saleem Khan, ex-treasurer of the cricket body, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and a J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar.

CBI officials said they collected documentary evidence which showed that accounts were opened in various branches of J&K Bank for siphoning off funds. The probe revealed accused persons were issued cash credit certificates against remittances received from BCCI and they availed loans. These loan accounts were later closed. Several accounts were opened in the name of persons who had no connection whatsoever with the JKCA.