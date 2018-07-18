Run-up to polls: PML-N ready to discuss lack of level-playing field with PPP, says Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the norm of committing contempt of public mandate will die a pathetic death on July 25.

All political parties, except for one, are complaining of lack of level playing field in the run-up to elections. The PML-Nhas no objection over discussing the issue with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she added.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, she said it is a responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure free, fair and above-board transparent elections. However, workers and leaders of all political parties, except for one, have been a victim of pressure tactics that had dented their ability to campaign freely. She said all these parties had voiced their concerns over the process and the PML-N was ready to sit down and discuss ways to solve the problem.

She said hearing the Nawaz Sharif plea in the last week of July was a continuation of the long list of injustices being meted out to the party quaid. However, she added, another decision is also in waiting, which will be announced on July 25 by the people, and it is this supremacy of people and the respect for their vote for which Nawaz has returned to country.

She said Imran Khan had been addressing empty chairs and paltry crowds throughout his campaign, which should be a clear message for him and the rest of his cronies that the people of Pakistan had rejected his politics of anarchy.

She claimed that 16,868 cases were registered against the PML-N leaders and workers in Punjab alone, from July 10 to 15, and 130 political leaders were booked under terrorism charges. On the other hand, only 39 cases were registered against the PTI workers during this period. She said the PML-N was writing to the ECP to take notice of the discriminatory actions. She said the PML-N would not apply for the bail of these individuals; instead the PML-N Lawyers Forum would submit a response in the high court in this regard.

Marriyum alleged that people in government vehicles were removing the PML-N campaign banners and posters, and its video evidence was also available, which would be submitted to the ECP.

She questioned the rationale behind banning of the PML-N campaign ad, which highlighted the indecent public speeches, delivered by PTI chief Imran Khan. She said if those ads were too indecent to be aired, then it is clear that Imran Khan’s speeches were indecent.

She said Imran Khan had been exposed and the people identify him as the biggest threat and enemy of democracy, which is why they would reject him on the election day. Imran needs to answer for spending Rs70 billion to turn the city of Peshawar into ruins.