Wed July 18, 2018
July 18, 2018

Water woes

I want to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the water shortage in Pakistan. A country’s need for water increases as its population grows. It is unfortunate that the authorities concerned didn’t take effective measures to deal with the water crisis. It is true that climate change has also aggravated the crisis.

Still, had the authorities drafted water policy and implemented it in time, we would not have to face such a drastic situation where taps in many localities have run dry. The majority of people, especially those who belong to lower-income areas, have to walk more than a mile to fetch water. It is time the higher authorities woke up from its deep slumber and did something about the matter.

Naeema Jawaid

Karachi

