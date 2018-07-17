Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cannon Cup Cricket to resume next month

LAHORE: The Cannon Foam Cup Cricket Tournament will resume with the fourth quarterfinal and the remaining matches including the semifinals and the final in the last week of August. In this regard a tournament committee meeting under the chairmanship Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim was held here on Monday. According to Secretary of the committee Shahbaz Ali the fourth quarterfinal of the tournament is to be played between Dharampura Gymkhana and Mughalpura Gymkhana. Speaking at the meeting Wasif Zaman, President host Golden Star Club, said that the tournament has raised the standard of cricket in the east zone of LCCA.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar