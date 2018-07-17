Cannon Cup Cricket to resume next month

LAHORE: The Cannon Foam Cup Cricket Tournament will resume with the fourth quarterfinal and the remaining matches including the semifinals and the final in the last week of August. In this regard a tournament committee meeting under the chairmanship Sheikh Mohammad Ibrahim was held here on Monday. According to Secretary of the committee Shahbaz Ali the fourth quarterfinal of the tournament is to be played between Dharampura Gymkhana and Mughalpura Gymkhana. Speaking at the meeting Wasif Zaman, President host Golden Star Club, said that the tournament has raised the standard of cricket in the east zone of LCCA.