Shujaat for steps to ensure peaceful polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said Election Commission Secretary Babar Yaqoob’s apprehension about the forces blocking the way of peaceful election in Pakistan is proving right.

He is a senior bureaucrat who has held high posts. The caretaker government should give serious importance to his statements before the Senate Standing Committee and take immediate and effective steps for foiling conspiracy of the anti-election elements so that elections could be held in a peaceful atmosphere, the PML-Q leader said.

He said it is the duty of the caretaker government to provide protection to all candidates, their supporters and voters. In a statement issued here on Monday, Ch Shujaat Hussain said in recent days of electoral campaign enemies of Pakistan have touched extremes of terrorism.

“No words are enough to condemn the way 200 people, including great patriotic Siraj Raeesani in Balochistan and Haroon Bilour in Peshawar, have been martyred. Caretaker government should provide peaceful atmosphere during electoral campaign and polling. Siraj Raeesani was playing the role of great and bold torchbearer of national solidarity. His statement on March 23 on the occasion of Pakistan Day was not being swallowed by enemies of Pakistan and he was targeted. Such incidents should not re-occur,” Shujaat said. He said whereas it is the duty of the caretaker government to maintain law and order, people should also ensure on July 25 they vote for such candidates over and above party differences who not only believe deep in their hearts in security, solidarity and national supremacy but also will do practical work for this.