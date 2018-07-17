Ex-minister hopes PTI to regain power

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from PK-63 Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel on Monday claimed that only PTI could steer Pakistan out of crisis. Addressing party workers in Zawanikhel, Nowshera Kalan, he said that all other political parties had failed in serving the public.
