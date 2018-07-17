Tue July 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Ex-minister hopes PTI to regain power

NOWSHERA: A former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from PK-63 Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel on Monday claimed that only PTI could steer Pakistan out of crisis. Addressing party workers in Zawanikhel, Nowshera Kalan, he said that all other political parties had failed in serving the public.

