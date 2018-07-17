All parties given security, level playing field to run poll campaigns, says interim CM

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has said the interim provincial administration has been providing a level playing field and complete security to all the political parties, enabling them to run their electioneering campaigns in the province for the upcoming general polls.

He stated this on Monday as he met at the Chief Minister House Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla. Caretaker Sindh minister for transport and mass transit Col (retd) Dost Muhammad Chandio was also present on the occasion.

Rehman said on the occasion that his interim provincial government had been taking steps on a full-fledged basis in order to ensure the holding of July 25 general elections in the province in a just, transparent and fair manner.

He said that steps were being taken to ensure the provision of a conducive environment and complete security to the political parties, enabling them to run their electioneering campaigns for July 25 polls.

He said the measures were also being taken with full force to ensure complete security and maintenance of law and order in the province.

Rehman said that some of the contesting candidates in the province had not been duly observing the electoral conduct devised by the Election Commission of Pakistan to run campaigns. He said similar cases of non-observance of the electoral code of conduct in the province were a major cause of concern for him.

He said that all the contesting candidates and political parties should show that they were responsible and educated members of the society by duly observing the electoral code of conduct while conducting activities related to their campaigns.

He said everybody concerned should duly observe the code of conduct devised by the Election Commission for conducting the election campaigns. On Saturday, the caretaker chief minister had said that the government was doing its best to provide political parties with a safe and secure atmosphere so they could execute their election campaigns.

Chairing a meeting on the law and order situation at the Chief Minister House, he had said: “We are trying to make it more secure by taking some important measures for which all the political parties will have to extend their full cooperation.” Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman mentioned that he had established close coordination with all the agencies.