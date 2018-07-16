Mon July 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

QWP chief calls for unity

ABBOTTABAD: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao has said that he believes in the promotion of democratic process and urged all the political parties to get united to maintain peace.

Addressing a gathering in connection with election campaigns here on Sunday, he said the polling day was approaching nearer and the government should remove the apprehensions of people.

“Restoration of confidence of the people in the election process is a must,” he said, adding, an impression had been developed that the caretaker government had failed in fulfilling its responsibilities. He asked the caretaker governments at the Centre and provinces to play their due role to ensure free and fair election.

