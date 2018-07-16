PROBABLES FOR ASIAN GAMES: PHF overlooked deserving players from Sindh, KP: selector

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been reduced to a level where it only cares for Punjab players claimed one of national selectors Farhat Khan blaming federation’s hierarchy for not consulting him before announcing the probables for the forthcoming Asian Games.

In a lengthy talk with ‘The News’ Sunday, former Olympian and World Cup 1994 gold medal winning team member Farhat Khan expressed his deep concerns over the PHF’s decision not to consider talented and deserving Sindh and KP players for the national selection.

“I am a national selector and no one consulted me before naming probables for the Asian Games. The PHF has given wrong impression in its press release that the probables were selected in consultation with all the selectors. I am a selector and nobody bothered to take me into confidence before finalising the list for Games. Some deserving Sindh and KP players were ignored altogether. It is unjust to have players from one province.”

Farhat said Khyzer Akhtar, Junaid and some other players deserve places in the final team what to talk about probables list.

“I think one of the main reasons of poor Pakistan show in the Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy, three-nation hockey in Oman and Canadian tour is that deserving players were ignored and no proper training was extended to the players.”

He added that he took this important matter to the PHF officials’ knowledge and requested them to reconsider their decision of naming probables without selectors’ consultation. “The PHF officials are making one excuse or the other and are not ready to give deserving players a chance.”

Farhat said he also worked with this regime as coach of the team. “When I was head coach of the team I was not even consulted for team selection. When I took the team to Australia for four-nation event, no proper kits were provided to the players. The sports gear we were provided with was substandard. “

Farhat said the government’s grants and donations are meant for players and officials joyrides. “I am afraid that those who get a chance to play for the country are not being looked after properly.”

The selector said as a coach he never got a team of his liking. “In the presence of Dutch coach, no PHF official has the guts to question him for the poor show in the Champions Trophy. Had a Pakistan coach led team was there in the Champions Trophy, he would have been shown the door by now?”

The former Olympian claimed that as a coach, time and again he requested the PHF to select Imran Butt under the bar. “No official was ready to listen to me. Now when I am not there they recalled Imran Butt. The reason is simple. PHF does not want a local coach to succeed. It is surprising to see a sacked Indian team coach getting PHF’s backing.”