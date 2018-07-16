Excise clerk caught taking bribe

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Sunday arrested a clerk of excise and taxation department for receiving bribe.

A citizen Akram Butt gave an application to the ACE that senior clerk of the excise department, Karamat Shah is demanding bribe from him for exemption of property tax.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment team raided the excise department and arrested Shah red-handed while receiving bribe of Rs30,000 from the applicant.

DC for conducting impartial elections: Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich said that all possible steps were being taken to achieve the target of free, fair and impartial elections.

Media personnel should cooperate with the district administration and play their due role to spread awareness about implementation of the election code of conduct in the society.

He was talking to the media during his visit to the press club here on Sunday. Press club president Tariq Munir Butt, general secretary Hafiz Shahid Munir, senior journalists Malik M Akram, M Azam Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Warraich said besides installation of CCTV cameras at the sensitive polling stations, all other necessary arrangements were being made to maintain law and order situation on the polling day.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich said maintaining transparency during the election was our first priority and it will require full support from the journalist community. The press club office bearers apprised him about the citizens’ problems.

The deputy commissioner ensured them for an early solution to these problems, including improvement of sewerage and cleanliness situation in the city. Press club president also ensured him of all possible cooperation.