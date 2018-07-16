What’s on TV?

The media is an essential mode of communication, and a judicious media conveys political narratives to people so that they can form unbiased opinions. On the eve of hectic political campaigns being launched by political parties, the selective coverage of the activities of political parties is being disliked and criticised by a large number of people. At this pivotal junction, a free media holds representatives accountable to their pledges and track record.

The selective coverage hints at the calculated rigging of electoral process. Talk shows that peddle biased and bigoted views to be imbibed and recited by people are being promoted to influence voters’ opinion. To maintain the credibility of this institution, the unbiased and indiscriminate role of the electronic media is the need of the hour.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore