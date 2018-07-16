GDA-MMA announce electoral alliance for Khairpur

SUKKUR: The seat adjustment between Grand Democratic Alliance and Muttahida Majalis-e- Amal (MMA) was concluded following negotiations between GDA Sindh President Syed Sadruddin Shah Rashdi and JUI-F Sindh President Allama Rashid Khalid Mahamood Soomro. The JUI-F candidate Moulana Mir Muhammed Merik from NA-208 is withdrawing in favour of GDA candidate Syed Ghous Ali Shah.

JUI-F’s Moulana Mufti Sanaullah Jamali from PS-32 withdrew in favour of GDA’s Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi. Similarly, Hafiz Abdul Haleem Memon withdrew in favour of GDA’s candidate Lala Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh from PS-26 KHairpur. JUI-F’s Moulana Abdul Haq Lashari of NA-209 Khairpur-11 withdrew in favour of GDA’s candidate Pir Syed Sadderuddin Shah Rashdi, JUI-F’s candidate from NA-210, Khairpur 111 Moulana Muhammed Ramzan Phulpoto withdrew in favour of GDA’s Syed Kazim Shah. Also the JUI-F candidate from PS-27 Khairpur 11, Moulana Hafiz Abdullah Abbasi has withdrawn in favour of GDA’s Mir Shah Nawaz Talpur.

Talking to the media the former chief minister Sindh Syed Ghous Ali Shah charged that the PPP has did nothing for the people of Khairpur and that of the larger Sindh. He said half of the population of Sindh is suffering from hepatitis due to lack of clean potable water and the PPP government in the last 10 years did not address the problem. Shah said bad governance and corruption had ruined the institutions of the country. He said the GDA is emerging as a major political alliance in Sindh against the PPP and hoped the GDA will form the government in Sindh.

About Nawaz Sharif, he said he is happy that the former prime minister has been imprisoned on charges of corruption, which proves the even-handedness of law. Shah said now the tables have turned on the former prime minister whose brother, Shahbaz Sharif has ditched Nawaz to supercede him.