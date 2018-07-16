Nooh dedicates medals to Mastung blast victims

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly talented young weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt has dedicated his medals he got in the World Junior Championships in Tashkent to the victims of Mastung blast.

“Yes, Nooh has dedicated his medals to the victims of Mastung blast,” an official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) told ‘The News’ from Tashkent late on Saturday night.

Nooh got clean and jerk gold in the +105kg competitions of the global event on Saturday. He also claimed bronze in snatch and total. This was the first time that Pakistan competed in this event.

Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, a representative of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was among the 128 people martyred in the blast in Darengarh area of Mastung in Balochistan.