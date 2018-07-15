Monsoon alert issued in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration has issued monsoon rain warnings, asking people residing at banks of Indus, Siran and Kunhar rivers to shift to safer places.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair issued warnings ahead of monsoon rains in the district in light of devastations caused in such seasons in the past.

The vacations of employees and officers of District Disaster Management Authority have also been canceled. The officials of revenue department are also ordered by DC to ensure that families living at bank of rivers and streams are shifted to safer places.