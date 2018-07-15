Ball set for knee surgery

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Lakers second-year guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday, the NBA team said Friday.

A brief release from the team gave no further details, adding only that an update would be provided following completion of the procedure.

Ball recently underwent testing to determine the extent of a meniscus injury. He sprained a ligament in his left knee in January and near the end of the NBA season suffered a contusion in the same knee that saw him miss several games.

Overall Ball missed 30 games in his rookie campaign because of knee and shoulder injuries. In May he had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee in a bid to speed healing in the damaged joint. The Lakers made Ball the second overall selection in the 2017 draft.

He took over the starting point guard role and last November became the youngest player in league history to post a triple-double — a record that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Markelle Fultz surpassed in April. Ball averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.