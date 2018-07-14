CM violated promise with PML-N: Sana

FAISALABAD: Former law minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah has asked what made them force their entry into people's houses when the caretaker government had reached an agreement with the PML-N in Faisalabad. He said the Punjab caretaker chief minister broke his promise with the PML-N.

"I have only one thing to say that I have come out of my house to express solidarity with my leader, and not for any violence," added Rana Sanaullah.

Our correspondent adds: Addressing a hurriedly called news conference in Faisalabad Friday afternoon, Rana Sanaullah strongly criticised the Punjab interim government. He said the local police stopped the PML-N workers from proceeding to Lahore to welcome their leaders Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

He said the police were arresting the PML-N activists in great numbers. He demanded their immediate release. He said the transporters refunded the advance amounts given to them for transportation of the Muslim League workers to Lahore due to pressure from the caretakers.

‘IT’S LIKE HAJ’: Meanwhile, talking to a private TV channel on Friday, he said: "Welcoming Nawaz Sharif is greater deed than performing Haj. Nothing is more sacred than it, as we have come out of our houses for protection long life of Pakistan and the nation." He said it is a reality that nothing could be more sacred than coming out of your houses for longevity of Pakistan.

When the anchorperson expressed his disagreement with the former minister, Rana Sana said "you people did not know real meaning of Haj. You take out just one word and start beat about the bush for point scoring."

When contacted, Sana said his statement was taken out of context regarding Hajj, as the anchor of the program Mubashir Luqman was the one who used Hajj as a metaphor to start with and he (Rana Sanullah) only responded to it as a figure of speech and not its literal meaning.