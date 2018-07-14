Child molested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: An eight-year-old child was molested allegedly by his neighbour in Shedo area of Nowshera on Friday.

Jahanzeb, the victim’s father and resident of Sheen Bagh Shedo, told the officials of Akora Khattak Police Station his neighbour Abdullah had molested his son.

The victim was later taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where the doctors after initial examination confirmed that the child had been molested.