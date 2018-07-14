Sat July 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Child molested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: An eight-year-old child was molested allegedly by his neighbour in Shedo area of Nowshera on Friday.

Jahanzeb, the victim’s father and resident of Sheen Bagh Shedo, told the officials of Akora Khattak Police Station his neighbour Abdullah had molested his son.

The victim was later taken to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where the doctors after initial examination confirmed that the child had been molested.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar